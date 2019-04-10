|
|
Nov 26,1965 - April 3, 2019
On April 3, AJ relinquished his realm on earth and rode away to the cowboy rodeo in the sky. The days preceding his passing, AJ was surrounded by family and friends, telling touching and hilarious AJ stories. AJ rode bulls for a short time in high school and remained involved with the rodeo industry throughout his life. He owned a company that rebuilt and installed engines before he engaged himself into the Home Mortgage world.
He was married to Robbie Jo Barton from 2000 to 2008. They had 2 children Dakota and Sierra. The greatest joy and achievement for AJ was raising and spending time with his daughters whom he loved so much. AJ was a multi-faceted person; kind and tough, gentle and strong, daring and careful, while always being so simple yet complicated. He will be reunited with his dad, Bill Johnson, His grandpa William Johnson, Grandma Wilma Johnson, Grandpa Alfred Abdoo, Grandma Mary Abdoo, and Aunt Barbara Ayers. AJ is succeeded by his daughters, Dakota and Sierra, mother, Margie Johnson, step-father Russ Burbank, brother, Timothy Johnson and devoted girlfriend, Rozelle Davis 6 aunts, 1 uncle, 15 cousins, 3 nieces and nephews, and many great friends. Services will be held April 12, at 1 PM at Church for the Nations 6225 N Central Ave. (Central Ave and Maryland)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019