Anthony Francis Kall



Anthony Francis Kall passed away peacefully on August 25th 2020. He is survived by his spouse Mariruth Kall; he had been married for many years. He has surviving children are Jerry Kall,Troy Kall, Louan Brown. His step childrens' names are James Rosenfeld and Suzanne Stanton along with many grandchildren. He will be missed by his family.









