Anthony Edward Galuski, 91, passed peacefully at Hospice of the Valley Palliative Care in Glendale Arizona. Anthony was born to Anthony and Anastasia Galuski in November 1927 in Elma, New York and passed in October 2019. A viewing will be held for the public on Friday 10/25/2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel (6830 W Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381). A mass will be held Saturday 10/26/2019 at 11:30 am at St Jerome Catholic Church (10815 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029). Anthony is survived by his wife of 68 years, Florentine Mary Galuski, and his children Tonie Reynolds, Jane Galuski, Margie Wheeler, Monica Galuski, Amelia Galuski, Elizabeth Hopkins, Mary Galuski and Andy Galuski. Anthony was also survived by his sister, Patricia Karpinski and his brother, Edward Galuski. Anthony was a proud Dziadzia of 19 grandchildren and Pra Dziadzia of 15 great grandchildren with one more on the way. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher Galuski and sister, Theresa Rozeski. Anthony was a World War II veteran and the best Meat Cutter in the state of Arizona, 30 years running. Anthony also was the King of Pinochle, a top ranked Scrabble player, and a maker of fine sausage, salad dressing, and salsa.
In lieu of flowers we request donations in Anthony's name be made to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org/) or your preferred charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019