Anthony "Tony" Howard Hickman
Anthony 54 passed away at Arrowhead Hospital, Glendale, AZ, January 28, 2020 following recent surgery. Born in GA and spent most of his life in AZ, A graduate of Cactus High in 1982 and two years at Glendale Community College.
He started his career in all phases of manufactured homes. He moved to GA where he became a General Contractor and built custom homes in Richmond Hill. He returned back to AZ, and became a General Contractor and a Real Estate Agent.He had reached his height in building and selling.Anthony is survived by three children, Nicole Venable, Logan Hickman, Sophia Hickman all of Arizona and step-son Hunter Aldrich of Metter,GA. two grandsons, Gage and Ryder Venable. Parents are Lynda and Don Brewer, Glendale, AZ, one brother, Derrick Hickman and sister-in-law, Marie Hickman, one niece, Heidi Hickman of Sun City West, AZ and one nephew, E3-
Nathan Hickman, Fort Bliss, Texas.
Anthony was devoted to his Christian faith and witnessing to everyone he met. He is a member and an usher at CCV Christ Church of the Valley. He attended bible study on Wednesday nights at the Venture Christian Church in Glendale. He was a lifetime member of the Gideons International.
A memorial service will be Saturday, February 22nd, at 10 AM at the Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W Happy Valley Rd., Peoria, AZ 85383. Handicapped service will be provided. An additional memorial service will be in Georgia at our family cementary at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020