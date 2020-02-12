Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Church of the Valley
7007 W Happy Valley Rd.
Peoria, AZ
Anthony 54 passed away at Arrowhead Hospital, Glendale, AZ, January 28, 2020 following recent surgery. Born in GA and spent most of his life in AZ, A graduate of Cactus High in 1982 and two years at Glendale Community College.

He started his career in all phases of manufactured homes. He moved to GA where he became a General Contractor and built custom homes in Richmond Hill. He returned back to AZ, and became a General Contractor and a Real Estate Agent.He had reached his height in building and selling.Anthony is survived by three children, Nicole Venable, Logan Hickman, Sophia Hickman all of Arizona and step-son Hunter Aldrich of Metter,GA. two grandsons, Gage and Ryder Venable. Parents are Lynda and Don Brewer, Glendale, AZ, one brother, Derrick Hickman and sister-in-law, Marie Hickman, one niece, Heidi Hickman of Sun City West, AZ and one nephew, E3-

Nathan Hickman, Fort Bliss, Texas.

Anthony was devoted to his Christian faith and witnessing to everyone he met. He is a member and an usher at CCV Christ Church of the Valley. He attended bible study on Wednesday nights at the Venture Christian Church in Glendale. He was a lifetime member of the Gideons International.

A memorial service will be Saturday, February 22nd, at 10 AM at the Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W Happy Valley Rd., Peoria, AZ 85383. Handicapped service will be provided. An additional memorial service will be in Georgia at our family cementary at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
