Anthony (Tony) Huguez
Anthony (Tony) Huguez, born in Phoenix, Arizona, peacefully passed away at the age of 90, on June 18, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. He was a second-generation Phoenician having spent his entire life in Arizona, other than the years he spent in the military where he served in the US Army's 101st Airborne Division. He was preceded in death by four of his children, Frank, Tony, Abel, and Georgina, along with his parents, four brothers and six sisters. He is survived by his wife Beatrice (Betty) along with his children, Lynda, Mark, Gary, Debbie, Robert, Cecilia, Rodney, Anna, Becky, Cathy, James and Lisa. He leaves behind 33 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. To best protect the health of those in attendance, please wear a face mask as per the CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. A Private Funeral Mass will be held by the family and Interment will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nazareth House at seminarians.dphx.org to help support seminarians on their journey to priesthood. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.