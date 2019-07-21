|
Anthony James Razo
Phoenix - Celebrating the life of Anthony James "Two Ton Tony" Razo. His journey began on April 15th, 1954 in Phoenix, Arizona. His parents are Cornelio and Amada Razo and his brothers are Johnny, Raymond, and Andrew. He attended Carl Hayden and St. Mary's High School and continued his education at GCC. He was always ready for a new challenge and developed his love for sports. One of those challenges was becoming a professional heavyweight boxer. His love for flying helped him received his pilot license and he enjoyed playing poker with his friends. Tony started a family business, which everyone took part in. He raised his kids, Anthony, Stephanie, and Christopher with unconditional love. Tony loved spending time with all eight of his grandkids, who adored him. On July 6th, 2019, Anthony took God's hand and walked into heaven. Viewing will be held from 5-8pm with a Rosary at 6pm Fri, 7/26 at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Sat, 7/27 at St. Helen Catholic Parish, 5510 W. Cholla St, Glendale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019