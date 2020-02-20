|
Anthony Joseph DiRienzi
Anthony Joseph DiRienzi died January 30, 2020, in Phoenix. His death was caused by complications from a wheelchair accident he suffered in mid 2019. He was 75. DiRienzi was born in 1944 in Philadelphia to Sarah and Joseph DiRienzi. In 1949, Tony was among more than 42,000 people caught in that year's polio epidemic.
He attended the Widener Memorial School in Philadelphia. At 16, he apprenticed with Wesley Emmons, jeweler, and studied at Temple University, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and Goddard College. He taught art and jewelry at colleges, museums, and art centers in and around Philadelphia.
The DiRienzis came to Phoenix in 1997. He worked with Arizona Bridge for Independent Living (ABIL, now Ability360) as a mentor to newly disabled people. As Executive Director of the Governor's Statewide Independent Living Council (SILC), from 2003 until his retirement in 2013, he convinced post-9/11 emergency planners and first responders to overhaul practices that left disabled people out of the mix or exposed them to greater risks.
After retiring, DiRienzi devoted more time to his painting and became a docent, sharing his love and knowledge of art and artists with visitors to the Phoenix Art Museum.
DiRienzi is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two children, Sabbia and Cesare; a grandson, Odin; his sisters Angela and Donna, and a large extended family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020