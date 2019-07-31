Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapels
6830 W. Thunderbird Rd.
Peoria, AZ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
13720 w. Thomas Rd.
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear - Anthony M. Suriano, age 82 passed away on 7/26/19 leaving behind his wife of 59 years, Joan Kurtz Suriano, sons Michael Suriano (wife Lori), Anthony Suriano (wife Amanda), daughter Catherine M. Suriano M.D. (husband Michael Barnes), and 4 beloved grandchildren, Caitlin and Jessica Suriano, and Cooper and Mason Barnes. He was born in the Bronx, N.Y. and attended NYU Washington Square College of Arts and Science where he received his B.A degree and then his M.A. in secondary education at NYU School of Education. He taught 7th and 8th grade General Science in Bellmore L.I., Valhalla N.Y., Mahopac N.Y. and Bethel Ct. and then achieved his counseling certification. After moving to Arizona with his family in 1980 he served as a Guidance Counselor at Trevor Browne H.S., Carl Hayden H.S., and then for 13 years in Westwood H.S. in Mesa, until medical retirement in April 1999. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and love of photography.

His visitation will be on Monday August 5, 2019 from 4pm- 8pm at Heritage Funeral Chapels, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 13720 w. Thomas Rd. Avondale, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to either P.O. Box 11454 Alexandria VA 22312 or St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Thomas Aquinas Church 13720 W. Thomas Rd. Avondale 85323 or Kare Bears 15383 Cheery Lynn Rd. Goodyear, AZ 85395.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019
