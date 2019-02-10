|
Anthony "Big A" Martin Arellano
Chandler - Anthony "Big A" Martin Arellano, 48, of Chandler Arizona, passed away on February 2, 2019. Anthony was born in Phoenix, Arizona on July 6, 1970, to Dorene and Tony Arellano. He was a loving and caring son, brother, and dad. Anthony is survived by his child Macy Arellano, sisters Stephanie McPherson and Trinadette Blotsky, brother Christian Arellano, 5 Nephews and Nieces.
Anthony is Preceded in death by grandparents Art and Lena Perez, John and Rose Arellano
On February 14, 2019, Visitation will be held at 10 AM, followed by a rosery at 10:30 AM along with a Funeral Mass at 11 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 E Libra Drive, Tempe, with Interment following at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N, 48th Street, Phoenix.
He is cherished by his family, and he will be greatly missed by all, but he will never be forgotten.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019