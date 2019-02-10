Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1800 E Libra Drive
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1800 E Libra Drive
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1800 E Libra Drive
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Arellano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Martin "Big A" Arellano


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony Martin "Big A" Arellano Obituary
Anthony "Big A" Martin Arellano

Chandler - Anthony "Big A" Martin Arellano, 48, of Chandler Arizona, passed away on February 2, 2019. Anthony was born in Phoenix, Arizona on July 6, 1970, to Dorene and Tony Arellano. He was a loving and caring son, brother, and dad. Anthony is survived by his child Macy Arellano, sisters Stephanie McPherson and Trinadette Blotsky, brother Christian Arellano, 5 Nephews and Nieces.

Anthony is Preceded in death by grandparents Art and Lena Perez, John and Rose Arellano

On February 14, 2019, Visitation will be held at 10 AM, followed by a rosery at 10:30 AM along with a Funeral Mass at 11 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 E Libra Drive, Tempe, with Interment following at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N, 48th Street, Phoenix.

He is cherished by his family, and he will be greatly missed by all, but he will never be forgotten.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.