Anthony "PeeWee" Ramos



Anthony "PeeWee" Ramos born in San Bernardino, CA on 01/26/61 came to Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 5 and entered into rest on 10/09/20. He is survived by his children Vivian Ramos, Anthony Ramos, Andrea Ramos-Cano, Mario Ramos and his grandchildren Bryana Ramos-Jennings, Ezekiel Cano, Angelo Lopez, Antoinette Ramos, Elijah Cano, Joseph Michael-Anthony Cano. His mother Corina Lugo, brothers Ruben R. Ramos, Leonard Ramos, sisters Corina Ramos and Monique Cajigal.









