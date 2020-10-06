1/1
Anthony Santamarina
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Santamarina

Anthony Santamarina, 81, passed away on September 29, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, partner and friend. Tony had a talent and passion for baseball (Go Dbacks!) and woodworking. He spent his retirement years on cruise ships to multiple destinations. Born in Brooklyn in 1939, he moved from NY to AZ in 1969 with his wife, Sharon, who proceeded him in death. He is survived by his girlfriend Kathy, his daughter Paula, his son Vincent and his grandsons Stefan and Shane. He will be greatly missed by all. Private services will be held on October 12.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Mortuary
9925 W Thomas Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
(623) 936-1710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holy Cross Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved