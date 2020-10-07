Anthony Santamarina



Anthony Santamarina, 81, passed away on September 29, 2020. He was a loving father, grandfather, partner and friend. Tony had a talent and passion for baseball (Go Dbacks!) and woodworking. He spent his retirement years on cruise ships to multiple destinations. Born in Brooklyn in 1939, he moved from NY to AZ in 1969 with his wife, Sharon, who proceeded him in death. He is survived by his girlfriend Kathy, his daughter Paula, his son Vincent and his grandsons Stefan and Shane. He will be greatly missed by all. Private services will be held on October 12.









