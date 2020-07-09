Antoinette "Toni" M. (Coco) Kirby
Phoenix - Our Beloved Mother passed on July 5, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren and her soulmate, Raul.
Born January 21, 1940 to Joseph Coco and Liboria (Grana) in Chicago, IL.
Toni is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Margaret Crandall Justice and Vince Coco. Toni became a widow in July of 1987 when her husband of 30 years passed unexpectedly.
The Coco Family moved to Phoenix when Toni was a teen. She graduated from North High School in 1957 and later became an active member of the North High Alumni.
Toni married E. Loren in July of 1957. They eloped in Mexico and lived in Peoria on Loren grandfather's ranch for a few years prior to moving to Maryvale where they raised Marie and Joe.
Toni was an accountant for Ray Korte Rambler AMC during the 1960's and remained there until she started her career at The Phoenix Union High School District until retiring. Toni held different position with the P.U.H.S.D. Employee's Association.
Toni met her significant other, Raul Oseguera thirteen years ago. They enjoyed traveling together, going to the Italian American Club, where Toni was a member, as was her father. Toni was daddy's precious little girl! Raul would go to the red hats gatherings, Toni has a large collection of Red Hats and wore them when having treatment for her spirited battle with cancer.
Toni was a natural at organizing events for family and various Masonic organizations: the Peoria Masonic Lodge, Sciots, Bethel Guardian for Job Daughter's and a DeMolay Mother, and a member of The Eastern Star.
Toni is survived by Daughter Marie L. Luedke (Otto), Son Joseph L. Kirby (Betsy), Grandchildren Michelle Luedke, Allison Mass (Eric) and Karl Luedke (Tanya), Katherine Sedwick (Joshua) Joseph Kirby, 6 great-Grandchildren and her soul mate Raul.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
.
With the current conditions, the family is asking everyone attending to wear a mask for the safety of others.
Services will be held at Hansen Mortuary 8314 N. 7th St. on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The visitation is from 9 to 10 AM and a funeral service will begin at 10 AM. The graveside service will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N. 27th Ave. at 11:30 AM.
