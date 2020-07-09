1/1
Antoinette M. "Toni" (Coco) Kirby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette "Toni" M. (Coco) Kirby

Phoenix - Our Beloved Mother passed on July 5, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren and her soulmate, Raul.

Born January 21, 1940 to Joseph Coco and Liboria (Grana) in Chicago, IL.

Toni is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Margaret Crandall Justice and Vince Coco. Toni became a widow in July of 1987 when her husband of 30 years passed unexpectedly.

The Coco Family moved to Phoenix when Toni was a teen. She graduated from North High School in 1957 and later became an active member of the North High Alumni.

Toni married E. Loren in July of 1957. They eloped in Mexico and lived in Peoria on Loren grandfather's ranch for a few years prior to moving to Maryvale where they raised Marie and Joe.

Toni was an accountant for Ray Korte Rambler AMC during the 1960's and remained there until she started her career at The Phoenix Union High School District until retiring. Toni held different position with the P.U.H.S.D. Employee's Association.

Toni met her significant other, Raul Oseguera thirteen years ago. They enjoyed traveling together, going to the Italian American Club, where Toni was a member, as was her father. Toni was daddy's precious little girl! Raul would go to the red hats gatherings, Toni has a large collection of Red Hats and wore them when having treatment for her spirited battle with cancer.

Toni was a natural at organizing events for family and various Masonic organizations: the Peoria Masonic Lodge, Sciots, Bethel Guardian for Job Daughter's and a DeMolay Mother, and a member of The Eastern Star.

Toni is survived by Daughter Marie L. Luedke (Otto), Son Joseph L. Kirby (Betsy), Grandchildren Michelle Luedke, Allison Mass (Eric) and Karl Luedke (Tanya), Katherine Sedwick (Joshua) Joseph Kirby, 6 great-Grandchildren and her soul mate Raul.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

With the current conditions, the family is asking everyone attending to wear a mask for the safety of others.

Services will be held at Hansen Mortuary 8314 N. 7th St. on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The visitation is from 9 to 10 AM and a funeral service will begin at 10 AM. The graveside service will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N. 27th Ave. at 11:30 AM.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved