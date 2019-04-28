|
Antoinette Ruggiero
Anthem - Antoinette E. Ruggiero, age 95, passed away on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 15, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York to Nicholas and Angelina Sacco. She met her husband, Richard, while working for Colvinex Corp. making Air Force uniforms before he went into the service during WWII. Her passions were all things family, playing mah-jongg, knitting, crocheting, and Dillard's, where she worked for 25 years before retiring at age 80. She is survived by her daughter, Karen; "son", Howard Denton and "daughter", Mary. Her legacy is large and loving with 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. She is now in the arms of her son, Richard; and her sisters, Florence and Ida who preceded her in death. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85022. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3801 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice of the Valley; who brought peace to her last days.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019