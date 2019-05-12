|
Anton (Tony) Vincent Rimsza
Phoenix - Our wonderful father and grandfather Anton (Tony) Vincent Rimsza, aged 92, passed away of natural causes on April 25, 2019, at his home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tony was born July 19, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois. He was a decorated World War II Navy Pacific veteran, store owner, prominent valley realtor and business leader; as well as past president of both the State Board of Realtors and North Phoenix Lions Club. Generous, gregarious, and civic-minded, he retired to the beach in Mexico at age 55 to enjoy decades of fishing, socializing, hospitality, travel, baseball, cribbage, and community involvement.; calling himself and his boat "The Lucky Polack".
He is preceded in death by his parents Anton and Josephine Rimsza (nee Skiercz), sister Vivian Liszeck, wife Elizabeth (Betty, nee Kenney), daughter Catherine (Kitty), and wife Elaine (formerly Blackmon, nee Sumner).
He is survived by brother Ronald Rimsza and sister Lucine Herbeck; daughters and sons by his first wife: Mary, Jim, Gay, Anton (Skip), Bob, Betty, and Bill; step children: Linda, Pam, and Tom, 16 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren!
The family will hold a private memorial in Rocky Point, Mexico.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in support of the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired at http://www.acbvi.org/donate.php.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019