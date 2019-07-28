|
Antonietta "Toni" Lombardo
Glendale - Antonietta "Toni" Lombardo, 71, of Glendale, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. To her friends, Antonietta was known simply as Toni. To her family, Antonietta was pure love. Antonietta emigrated from Italy as a child and grew up in Chicago Heights, IL. She moved to Arizona in 1978. Antonietta spent her life caring for and in service to her family, loving and caring for her husband, Franco, of 51 years, her two children, Carmen and Angelo, and her grandchildren. She cared for and nursed her parents into old age and helped raise the children of her nieces and nephews. Her friends remember her as a kind and generous person, ready to help at a moment's notice. She was generous in death as she was in life, as a gift of her organs has brought hope to others. Antonietta is survived by her husband, her children, her four grandchildren, her sister Faustina "Tina" and many nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00PM, with Rosary at 6:15PM, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5525 W. Acoma Dr., Glendale 85306, with burial to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix 85008. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Antonietta Lombardo to a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at https://www.hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019