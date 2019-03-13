|
Antonio G. Santiago
March 13, 1938 - August 11, 2018
MISSING YOU
ON YOUR BIRTHDAY
Today is full of memories of birthday
celebrations, happiness and tears.
Your birthday today is going to be a great one,
we can see you enjoying all
of mom's cooking and eating your favorites...
red chile con carne with some homemade
tortillas, or is it enchiladas!
We will do our birthday tradition and celebrate YOU!
Dad.........Remembering you is very easy,
we do it every day.
Missing you is the heartache that never goes away.
All of our love - give Mom a tight hug and a kiss.
PS: See you later alligator!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019