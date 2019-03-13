Resources
Antonio G. Santiago

Antonio G. Santiago

March 13, 1938 - August 11, 2018

MISSING YOU

ON YOUR BIRTHDAY

Today is full of memories of birthday

celebrations, happiness and tears.

Your birthday today is going to be a great one,

we can see you enjoying all

of mom's cooking and eating your favorites...

red chile con carne with some homemade

tortillas, or is it enchiladas!

We will do our birthday tradition and celebrate YOU!

Dad.........Remembering you is very easy,

we do it every day.

Missing you is the heartache that never goes away.

All of our love - give Mom a tight hug and a kiss.

PS: See you later alligator!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019
