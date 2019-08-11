Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Santiago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio G. Santiago

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio G. Santiago In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Antonio G. Santiago

March 13, 1938 - August 11, 2018

Dad....This year without you has been unbelievably lonely. We all miss your smile, your daily guidance continues to help all of us in so many ways...You taught us to be strong, however I have to tell you finding the new-norm on Carol Ave has been extremely difficult. How could it be one year since you left us, came so very fast...we can hear you in the house and at times rolling down the hallway in your chair.......how happy are you TODAY to be with MOM,

continue to hug, dance, kiss, and converse.

We are doing okay, taking it day by day.

In our hearts ALWAYS!

P.S. See you later alligator!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.