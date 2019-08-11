|
In Loving Memory of
Antonio G. Santiago
March 13, 1938 - August 11, 2018
Dad....This year without you has been unbelievably lonely. We all miss your smile, your daily guidance continues to help all of us in so many ways...You taught us to be strong, however I have to tell you finding the new-norm on Carol Ave has been extremely difficult. How could it be one year since you left us, came so very fast...we can hear you in the house and at times rolling down the hallway in your chair.......how happy are you TODAY to be with MOM,
continue to hug, dance, kiss, and converse.
We are doing okay, taking it day by day.
In our hearts ALWAYS!
P.S. See you later alligator!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019