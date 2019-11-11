Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Gilberto Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Gilberto Garcia Obituary
Pfc. Antonio Gilberto Garcia

Pfc. Antonio Gilberto Garcia, 21 of Peoria, AZ our loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, was killed in a training accident at Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia, on October 20, 2019.

Antonio, a triplet, was born August 1st, 1998 in Phoenix, AZ, along with his sisters Alexia and Ana. Antonio's parents are Roberto and Teresa (Kuppinger) Garcia. He attended Copper Creek Elementary School, Hillcrest Middle School, and graduated from Sandra Day O'Connor High School in 2016.

Antonio is survived by his parents, Roberto and Teresa of Peoria; his sisters, Ana and Alexia; and his maternal grandparents Gilbert and Rose Marie. He also leaves his Aunt Cindy Messina, Uncle David Kuppinger, and Aunt Antonieta Garcia of Madrid, Spain. He is also survived by a multitude of cousins and family in Arizona, California, Spain, and Nicaragua; his brothers in arms at Fort Stewart; and lifelong friends in Arizona.

Antonio was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, AZ, on November 4, 2019.

We are extremely grateful for the 21 years we loved, and were loved in return by, our beloved Antonio.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -