|
|
Pfc. Antonio Gilberto Garcia
Pfc. Antonio Gilberto Garcia, 21 of Peoria, AZ our loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, was killed in a training accident at Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia, on October 20, 2019.
Antonio, a triplet, was born August 1st, 1998 in Phoenix, AZ, along with his sisters Alexia and Ana. Antonio's parents are Roberto and Teresa (Kuppinger) Garcia. He attended Copper Creek Elementary School, Hillcrest Middle School, and graduated from Sandra Day O'Connor High School in 2016.
Antonio is survived by his parents, Roberto and Teresa of Peoria; his sisters, Ana and Alexia; and his maternal grandparents Gilbert and Rose Marie. He also leaves his Aunt Cindy Messina, Uncle David Kuppinger, and Aunt Antonieta Garcia of Madrid, Spain. He is also survived by a multitude of cousins and family in Arizona, California, Spain, and Nicaragua; his brothers in arms at Fort Stewart; and lifelong friends in Arizona.
Antonio was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, AZ, on November 4, 2019.
We are extremely grateful for the 21 years we loved, and were loved in return by, our beloved Antonio.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019