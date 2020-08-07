1/1
Antonio (Tony) Moreno
Antonio (Tony) Moreno

Tony passed away on July 29,2020 from complications from aortic surgery. Tony was a mechanic with creative skills and enjoyed modifying his family and friends' vehicles. From the ground up he built countless sand-rails, trailers or race cars. He worked his way up at Midas Mufflers to become the store Manager. He was an Iron worker and finished his career as a Production Technician II at the west Phoenix A.T & T. plant. He is survived by his son Bryan (Kim) Moreno, daughters Marlo Claye (Dave), Jennifer Farmer, five grandchildren his brother Robert, sisters Lucy Vasquez, Olivia Moreno-Vasquez and brother Ben (Bea) Moreno and nephews and nieces. Tony's services are on Monday August 10th at 8am at West Resthaven Park Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
