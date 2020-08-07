Antonio (Tony) Moreno



Tony passed away on July 29,2020 from complications from aortic surgery. Tony was a mechanic with creative skills and enjoyed modifying his family and friends' vehicles. From the ground up he built countless sand-rails, trailers or race cars. He worked his way up at Midas Mufflers to become the store Manager. He was an Iron worker and finished his career as a Production Technician II at the west Phoenix A.T & T. plant. He is survived by his son Bryan (Kim) Moreno, daughters Marlo Claye (Dave), Jennifer Farmer, five grandchildren his brother Robert, sisters Lucy Vasquez, Olivia Moreno-Vasquez and brother Ben (Bea) Moreno and nephews and nieces. Tony's services are on Monday August 10th at 8am at West Resthaven Park Cemetery.









