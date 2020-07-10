1/1
Antonio Richard Rodriguez
Antonio Richard Rodriguez

Antonio Richard Rodriguez, 70, was born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 26, 1950. Richard was proud to be from the Golden Gate Community and was well known for operating Briceños Corn Shop on 16th St and Grant. He had a heart of gold, fun-loving, free spirit and a contagious smile that will be missed by many.

On July 3, 2020 he was called to Heaven to reunite with his parents, Eugene & Carmen Rodriguez along with his siblings, Estela Esquer, Juanita Mendoza, Eugene "Nacho" Rodriguez, and Virginia Hernandez. His legacy will live on through his children, Veronica (Jose), Nancy (Robert), Timothy (Kristina), and his grandchildren, AnnMarie, Marc, Faythe, Riann, Gavin, Isabella, and David. He is also leaving behind his siblings, Santiago "Jimmy", Reymundo "Rey", George, Manuel, Gene, Gerald, Belinda, Norma plus several nieces, nephews, and many friends he met along the way.

A Funeral Mass will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1421 S. 12th Street, Phoenix, on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. with Burial to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Celebration of Life will be set for a future date. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
