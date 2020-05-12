April Benavidez



(April 10th, 1995 - May 5th, 2020)



April Benavidez was born in Phoenix, Arizona on April 10th, 1995 to Patricia and Dennis Benavidez. She is the youngest sister to Dennis, Robert, Mia, David and Carlos.



April was a selfless friend, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, daughter and granddaughter. She was someone anyone could count on to be there for them when they needed someone most. Her loyalty to her friends and family was unmatched and unwavering.



April loved listening to music, having fun and she had the most infectious laugh. She was an extremely caring individual - a caregiver to her grandma, keeper of her household and a devoted friend.



April leaves behind her father - Dennis Benavidez, her mother - Patricia Benavidez, Godfather - Robert Ortiz, Godmother - Sheree Walker and her older brothers - Dennis, Robert, David and Carlos and sister - Mia. She also leaves a family of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins who will hold her memory dearly in their hearts.



She is gone way too soon and suddenly. Her presence will forever be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know and love her.



His anger lasts only a moment. His favor lasts a lifetime. Weeping may last for the night, but there is a song of joy in the morning. - Psalms 30:5









