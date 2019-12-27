|
|
Aranna June Dareing Lubin, 86, passed away peacefully on December 22nd, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1933 to Rev. M.R and Mary Elizabeth (Hill) Dareing in Quapaw, OK where her father was pastor of the First Baptist Church. She was the youngest of 6 children. The family later moved to Miami, OK where she grew up.
Aranna moved to Arizona in 1963 where she continued to raise her boys. She worked for many years at Thunderbird American Graduate School of International Management as the Director of Food and Beverage. Once she retired, she moved to Sun City, where she has enjoyed travelling, golfing, playing bocce ball, bowling and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two sons; Norman Akin (Florence) of Prescott Valley, AZ and James Malone (Melanie) of Grand Island, NY; Seven grandchildren, April (Richard), Michelle (Zack), Alex (Abby), Marissa (Phil), Mark, Sam & Mollie; nine great grandchildren, Callin, Jace, Ava, Hayden, Kale, Asher, Ezra, Amelia & Amos; two brothers, Jay Dareing of Miami, OK and Ray "Corky" Dareing of Phoenix, AZ as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Mitch Akin, three sisters; Earlene Cawyer, Louise Kidwell and Wilma Wells.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley at:
https://www.hov.org/donate/donate-now/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019