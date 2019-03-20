Services
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Arch Truman Bagley Jr. Obituary
Arch Truman Bagley, Jr.

Pima - Arch was born April 28, 1947 in Lindsey, Oklahoma to Faye Jean and Fred Flatt. He died March 14, 2019 in Tuscon, Arizona. He is survived by his two sisters, Kathy and Marcella; five daughters, Michelle, Lisa, Lori, Tina, and Tammy; one son, David; two grandsons, 10 granddaughters, and 13 great-grandchildren. Arch served in the Army as Airtraffic Controller for the 101st Airborne from December 13, 1966 until October 7, 1977. He was a Vietnam Vet. Arch later became a truck driver for local and cross country routes. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019
