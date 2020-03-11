|
|
Archie Kay Peifer
Archie Kay Peifer went to the Lord on March 7, 2020. He was 86 years old. Archie was born March 4, 1934 in Phoenix, AZ.
Archie worked on BNSF Railroad for 43 years. Both his son, Jack, and grandson, Mike, followed in his footsteps working on the same railroad. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He coached little league for his sons, as well as his grandson. He loved all sports. He was a true Arizona Cardinal fan! He was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles for over 50 years.
Archie is survived by: his son Jack (Carol) Peifer of Glendale, AZ, his daughter Lori (Patrick) Abshire of Peoria, AZ, his grandson Mike (Khandice) Peifer of Glendale, AZ, his grandsons Kade and Jace Abshire and his great grandson Mikey Peifer, along with Savannah and Cheyenne. He was preceded in death by Nancy, his wife of 50 years, and son Robert.
Archie loved his family more than anything! He was an amazing father and a fantastic grandfather. We love you more than the earth, the moon, the stars and the sky Papa! We will miss you terribly!
Archie's Celebration of Life will be held at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 7575 N 67th Avenue, Glendale, AZ on Sunday, March 22 @ 1:00pm. We are celebrating his life on earth and the start of a new life in Heaven with the love of his life, Nancy. Please, no flowers. Donations to The Eagles Cancer Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020