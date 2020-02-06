|
Ardath Phyllis Flocken
Mesa - Ardath Phyllis Flocken, passed away on February 1, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Mesa, Arizona. She was 95 years old.
Ardath was born in Pittsfield, MA to Lorena and Harold Coe in December of 1924. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942 and went on to the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, established in 1943. Her nursing training was completed at the Henry W. Bishop, III Memorial School of Nursing at House of Mercy Hospital in Pittsfield. She graduated in 1947 as a Registered Nurse. In retirement, Ardath volunteered at what is currently the Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ.
Throughout her life, Ardath enjoyed church events, family, music, boating, camping, and many types of crafts. Ardath participated in church choirs throughout her life, including the Velda Rose United Methodist Church choir and the Leisure World Chorus in Mesa, AZ.
She is survived by her sister Thelma; her brother Gene; her daughter Kathy (Ross); her son Jeff (Gail), her son Bruce (Peggy), 5 grandchildren Dustin, Jennifer (Jose), Amy (Stephen), Jesse (Courtney), Rusty (Tanya), and 12 great grandchildren. Ardath was predeceased by husband Russell after 47 years of marriage, and late life companion of 20 years, Wendell Mathews. Ardath's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be at 3:00pm on February 15, 2020 at her church, Velda Rose United Methodist Church (in the Douglass Chapel), 5540 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205. A reception will follow in the Moore Hall, at Velda Rose.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020