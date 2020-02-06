Resources
More Obituaries for Ardath Flocken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardath Phyllis Flocken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardath Phyllis Flocken Obituary
Ardath Phyllis Flocken

Mesa - Ardath Phyllis Flocken, passed away on February 1, 2020 at her assisted living residence in Mesa, Arizona. She was 95 years old.

Ardath was born in Pittsfield, MA to Lorena and Harold Coe in December of 1924. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942 and went on to the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, established in 1943. Her nursing training was completed at the Henry W. Bishop, III Memorial School of Nursing at House of Mercy Hospital in Pittsfield. She graduated in 1947 as a Registered Nurse. In retirement, Ardath volunteered at what is currently the Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ.

Throughout her life, Ardath enjoyed church events, family, music, boating, camping, and many types of crafts. Ardath participated in church choirs throughout her life, including the Velda Rose United Methodist Church choir and the Leisure World Chorus in Mesa, AZ.

She is survived by her sister Thelma; her brother Gene; her daughter Kathy (Ross); her son Jeff (Gail), her son Bruce (Peggy), 5 grandchildren Dustin, Jennifer (Jose), Amy (Stephen), Jesse (Courtney), Rusty (Tanya), and 12 great grandchildren. Ardath was predeceased by husband Russell after 47 years of marriage, and late life companion of 20 years, Wendell Mathews. Ardath's Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be at 3:00pm on February 15, 2020 at her church, Velda Rose United Methodist Church (in the Douglass Chapel), 5540 E. Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205. A reception will follow in the Moore Hall, at Velda Rose.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ardath's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -