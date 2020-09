Or Copy this URL to Share

Ardis M. Kelch



Milwaukee, WI - Reunited with her beloved husband, Richard on September 1, 2020 at the age of 84. Ardis and Richard lived in the Phoenix area for many years before relocating back to Wisconsin. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery Milwaukee, Wisconsin.









