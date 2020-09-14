Ardith Leora Burns



Peoria - Ardith Leora Burns, (Ardy), was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on August 26, 1932 to the late Ingolf and Pearl Torgerson. She passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020, in Peoria, Arizona.



Ardy married Herb Burns almost 70 years ago on November 25, 1951, and they moved to Arizona in 1957 where they enjoyed winters in the valley and summers in the cool pines.



She enjoyed her yard, reading, scrabble, game shows, casinos and discovering new cleaning products. She was an exceptional house keeper and her perfectly manicured home was the envy of everyone… and so were her beautiful nails. She was a fearless athlete and would attempt anything to impress the Iowa cousins or grandkids. The stories are endless.



Ardy formed dozens of lasting friendships through the years and was loved and admired by all who knew her. Her laugh was frequent, loud, contagious, and matched her fun-loving personality. She and Herb were the best hosts and their home was always open and welcoming to anyone, day or night, and even to surprise guests on holidays. They loved entertaining and spending quality time with friends and family.



She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Herbert Burns; her son Dr. Steven Burns and his wife Deborah; her daughter Lynn Burns; her three granddaughters, Darsey, Stacy, Lency, and their families which include six great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Ardy was predeceased by her three brothers, Verlin, Darwin and Allen Torgerson; and her great grandson Dean.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small graveside service for family will be held on September 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona.









