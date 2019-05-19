|
|
Ardys Lowry Baker
Scottsdale - Ardys Lowry Baker, 82, passed away at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 9, 2019. Her husband, John Baker, and her daughter, Jennifer Carraher, were present at her passing.
"Ardie" as everyone called her, was born in Evanston, Illinois to Charles and Grace Petersen Lowry on May 13, 1936. Ardie spent her early years in Evanston and then moved to Ohio and completed her secondary schooling, graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1954. She returned to Evanston to attend Northwestern University, joined Alpha Phi sorority, graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and married Guy Wilbor.
The marriage produced three children: Scott Wilbor (Kathy) of Tucson, AZ, Jennifer Carraher (Chris) of Dallas, TX, and Glenn Wilbor (Lisa) of San Diego, CA. All three children and her first husband survive. This marriage ended in divorce.
On July 2, 1988, Ardie married John Baker, a marriage which proved to be a well-spring for each of the parties. John Baker survives as do each of three children he brought into the marriage: David Baker (Karen) of Northville, MI, Sharon Baker Burgard of Gloucester, MA, and Diane Baker (John Ritter) of Nova Scotia, Canada.
Ardie was close to all of the six children, their partners and her ten grandchildren, a nephew, John Berkey of Loreto, Mexico and a grand-niece, Ella Grace Berkey of Wilmington, NC She was the center point that brought each of the melded family members together.
Ardie loved people, cared deeply for each of them and worked from a compassionate and a non-judgmental base of common sense and moral standards. These qualities proved to a magnet for a life-time of friends and family.
She was also a woman of strong passions that illuminated her central core: travel, music, and an intense love of life itself.
She travelled extensively with her parents and, later with her husband, John. Together, they chose and planned each trip They rode elephants in Thailand, watched the transformation of China, and explored the Great Barrier Reef and the rain forests of Australia. It was their joint passion.
Ardie's second passion was playing the piano. Classically trained by her mother, Ardie played the piano every day throughout her later years until her final illness. Music was her joy and solace.
Her third passion was the love of life. She was fully engaged each day, cherished and nurtured each relationship, and always sought to find and share the sunshine, the beauty and the promise of every moment.
She was an extraordinary human being. I am honored to have had the opportunity to share some of her life.
Ardie's spirit is perfectly captured in this Bible verse:
"A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies.'- Proverbs 31:10 New International Version
And so, she was and will always be …. - John Baker May, 2019
A celebration of Ardie's life will be held later in the year.
Donations to The are welcome.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019