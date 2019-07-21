|
Aric Tracy Eshelman
- - 11/15/49-7/10/19
Born and raised in Port Clinton, Ohio, he was one of six very storied children. A proud eagle scout who graduated Port Clinton High with a letter in tennis & wrestling and Arizona State University with a BA in Science. Drafted and served in the National Guard while starting his family. A salesman for life with a rigid code of honesty that dampened his paychecks but satisfied his integrity. A talented mechanic and tinkerer with an uncanny ability to fix things on the fly in the field. He called himself the 'Lonely Man' but despite his grumpiness, his loving heart shone through for so many to see. And somehow, a man who found the path to disgruntled perturbation with everything, developed a teenager's love for SnapChat. He had a refined dry humor but always maintained that every fart is a new and inventive joke. He was a pillar of strength and reliability for his friends and family and will be missed greatly.
Survived by his 4 children, former wife, 2 brothers and 5 grandchildren. Celebration of life: Sat.10/12/2019, 4p.m. Scottsdale Elks Lodge
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019