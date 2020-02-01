|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Arlene F. Savoca
February 24, 1943 - February 1, 2017
Three years have passed since that sad day, when one we loved was called away. No one knows the depths of our grief. Gone is the face we loved so dear, silent is the voice we so loved to hear. Loving and kind in all her ways, upright and just to the end of her days. Our family circle has been broken, a link gone from our chain. But though we're parted for a while, we know we'll meet again. True hearts that loved you with deepest affection always will love you in death just the same. In our hearts your memory lingers, always tender, fond and true. There is not a day, dear mother,
we do not think of you.
With much love,
Your Family
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 1, 2020