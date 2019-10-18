|
Arlene Kay Valentine
Mesa - Arlene Kay Valentine, 59, passed away on Oct.13, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. She was the daughter of Edwin and Sara Heiser. Arlene graduated from Mountain View High School in 1978. She participated in the choir, and with the swim team. She especially loved her seminary classes.
In 1980, she married her eternal sweetheart, Troy Lynn Valentine. Active in the LDS Church, she served in many callings of which her favorites were teaching early morning seminary to the students on the Papago reservation and teaching and directing at the Manti Family History Center as well as working at the Mesa Family history center. It gave her much happiness to help others find their ancestors. Her second love was reading. She loved to study the scriptures and was an excellent scriptorian. She also loved to crochet and can food, especially the home-grown foods from her garden and orchard. And she absolutely loved to dote on her nieces and nephews who all were such joy in her life.
Arlene is survived by her mother, Sara Klotz Heiser and her brother, Edwin William Heiser III (Barbara); son, David Valentine (Robin) and grandchildren Levi, Hannah, Andrew, Isaac and Noah; sister- in-law Delight Clark (Brian); brothers-in-laws, Cole Valentine (Denise); Logan Valentine (Patty); one great-grandson and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral services are Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 AM, preceded by a visitation at 10 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 20th Ward, 848 N. Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85201. Arrangements by Bunker's Garden Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019