Arlene Offer Scult
Arlene Offer Scult, who peacefully transitioned on March 10, at 84 years young, lived every breath of her life as a work of art, and everyone she encountered were the recipient of her warmth, her upbeat personality and genuine interest.
A celebrated artist whose paintings, ceramics and photographs are housed in collections around the globe, LA Times Art Critic Henry Seldis lauded her works as "highly personal and moving drawings balancing fantasies and traumas with a lyrical side." Nevertheless, it was Arlene's playful, joy-filled side, her infectious world-class laugh, and her penchant for creative parties, such as the 1970's backyard Scult-Soup-Sipping-Supper-&-Summer-Swimming-Soirees that delighted one and all.
Arlene is survived by her beloved adoring husband Mort, her artistic-inspired children Jeff and Jessica, her life-wise grandson Noa, and her brother Budge, who she adored as a character with character.
Arlene's life mantra is timely for all of us, "Be gentle, be loving, be kind, and then you can love everyone."
As reflected in her deeply introspective and whimsical artistic creations, whose titles play on words, and whose themes are unexpected and thought provoking naked truths, Arlene invites us to look deeper into ourselves and our relationship to our environment. She will be sorely missed, and her timeless themes live on.
A memorial service and celebration of Arlene's life will be held at Temple Solel, Friday, March 13, 1pm, 6805 E. McDonald, Paradise Valley, AZ.
Donations are welcomed in the name of Arlene to any of the following causes that touched her life:Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Hospice of the Valley, Temple Solel, and Young Arts of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020