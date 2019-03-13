|
|
Arlene Okin
Scottsdale - Arlene Okin, 87, Beloved wife of the late Harry M., passed away March 9, 2019. Daughter of the late Sam and Sophie Feldman. Loving mother of Roger (Annette) Okin, Stacey (Loren) York, and Larry (Carol) Okin. Beloved Grandmother of Aaron (Minna), Sara (Joel), Bethany, Matthew, Jamie, and Ryan. Great-Grandmother of 4. Dear Sister of Bunnie (Martin) Kasson, and the late Marjorie (Alvin) Amster, the late Nathan (Selma) Feldman, and the late Meyer (Shirley) Feldman. Sister-in-law of the late Bernard (Sandra) Okin, the late Dolores (Sandor) Klein, and the late Rose Simon. Proud Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 14th at 10AM at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . For additional information and to send condolences, visit www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019