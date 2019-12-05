|
Arlene (McIntyre/Bradley) Perry
Chandler - It is with great sadness that the family of Arlene (McIntyre/Bradley) Perry announces her passing on December 1, 2019.
Arlene was born in Port Huron, Michigan on May 15, 1936. She moved to Arizona in 1966 and was employed by the Chandler School District, working at Hartford Elementary, Frye Elementary, and Humphrey Elementary. She loved her time as a school librarian and maintained her love of reading throughout her life. Arlene earned her pilots license and loved to travel. Upon retirement she became an avid golfer and enjoyed hiking and photography.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband Dr. James T. Perry, as well as her children Jeff Bradley and Deanna Bradley McDuffie and step-children Mike Perry, Marsha Bartel, and Gregg Perry. She also had 7 grandchildren Lauren McDuffie Berg, Kathryn Perry, Nicholas Bartel, Bryan Perry, Jake Bartel, Alex Perry, Emily Perry and great-grandson Beckett Berg.
Services in her memory were held on December 5 at Bueler's Mortuary in Chandler, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019