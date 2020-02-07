|
|
Arlene Pogue
Scottsdale - Arlene Pogue, age 82, of Scottsdale AZ passed away at home on 02/06/2020 following a long illness. Arlene enjoyed photography, sewing, quilting, travel, and volunteer work for St Vincent de Paul. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, George, and her 2 daughters, 2 grandchildren, and her 7 great grandchildren. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at St Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 6261 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, on Friday, 02/14/2020 at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020