Arlene Rudel
Phoenix - Arlene Harriet Rudel, was born in Heimdal, North Dakota to Ames and Hilda Georgeson October 31, 1930. She passed away August 3, 2019. Arlene attended Fessenden High School, Fessenden, North Dakota and Minot State College. She taught school at Heimdal Public School, Heimdal, North Dakota, she was a bookkeeper Rolla Cenex, Rolla North Dakota from 1955 to 1977. This was a business she and her husband, Glenn ran together. Her faith was a passion for her. She taught Sunday school at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rolla North Dakota for 25 years. She sang in the choirs at Our Savior's and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Phoenix, Arizona. She was active in the ELCA Women's Auxiliary, the John C. Lincoln Woman's Auxiliary where she served as a volunteer at John C. Lincoln Hospital for many years. The friendships she made in all these groups were so important to her. Arlene was a family person. One of her family achievements included keeping up with her husband's adventures and learning to fly with him on their trips around the country. They traveled together in their airplane and their motorhome. They spent happy years in their summer home in Flagstaff. She was a superb hostess and cook. She was a devoted grandmother, helping out whenever needed with her busy grandchildren. She and her six sisters and one brother spent many happy reunions together. Glenn and Arlene recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her husband Glenn, daughters; Glenda (Joseph) Blegen of Phoenix and Cindy (Jim) Keegan also of Phoenix; five grandchildren Noah (Andrea) Keegan of Phoenix, Chelsea (Kyle) Martin of Providence, Rhode Island, Cameron (Meridith) Keegan of Dallas Texas, Chad (Ashlay) Blegen of Phoenix, Arizona and Brook (Kristina) of Los Angeles, California and six great-grandchildren, Liam and Mia Keegan, Peter, Imogen, Charlotte Martin and Charlotte Keegan. Her surviving siblings are: Jeanette Meyers, Mesa, Mae Peppel, Fargo, ND., Donna Brown, Phoenix, Arden Georgeson, Heimdal, ND., Carol Jensen, Williston ND., Judy James, Good Spirit Acres, Saskatchewan. She was predeceased by her parents, Ames and Hilda Georgeson and one sister, Sybil Johnson. Memorial services will be held at All Saints Lutheran 15649 N. 7th Street Phoenix on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley. Visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for tributes.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019