Arlene Sanderson Lanes
Arlene Sanderson Lanes passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 5, 2020. Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1933, she lived a great life filled with family and friends who loved her. Her family was her pride and joy. She was a great beauty and remained beautiful throughout her life.
She met Michael Lanes at Northeastern University and as she liked to tell her children he jumped over a fire hydrant to show his love for her. There was no question as to whether they would get married, it was more a question of when they will get married. They had been married for 63 years when Michael passed away in 2018.
They settled down and raised their children in Bloomfield Connecticut. In 1990 they moved to Scottsdale Arizona, but their connections to Bloomfield remain deep.
She treasured her children, and especially loved being a Nana to her nine grandchildren. They will miss her greatly. She leaves Nanci Lanes Bonar with her husband Jeffrey Bonar and their children Aliya Bonar (and her husband Eric Petersen) and Samuel Bonar. David Lanes and his wife Jamie Mishel and their children Piri Lanes, Tyler Lanes, Jackson Lanes, Sheridan Davis and Charlie Davis, and Jeffrey Lanes and his wife Karen Lanes and their children Madison Lanes and Joshua Lanes.
She and Michael led full and enriching lives filled with travel and philanthropy. They especially loved the Maine seashore and spent many years there with friends and family. Arlene loved the arts and was very active with the Scottsdale Center for the Arts including years as a Docent.
She is additionally survived by her sister-in-law Charlotte Higgins as well as her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Gary Schenck. Along with her children and grandchildren, she will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her family will have a private graveside service during the time of Covid. There will be a Zoom shiva on July 7th from 6:30 - 8:30 pm Arizona time. The link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87095517594
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Family and Children's Service at jfcsaz.org
