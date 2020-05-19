Arlene (Sam) Sheppard



Arlene (Sam) Sheppard died on 05/04/2020. Sam lived 90 years and enjoyed that short period living life to the absolute fullest. One of her parting words to her family was "be sure to travel" and she definitely lived by her words. With her friends she's visited Switzerland, Germany, France, and Italy (just to name a few). Her enjoyment of people never ceased and participated in social events such as Black and Bling, Book Club, cards, casinos, and going out to eat and drink with friends (German beer optional but preferred). She lived life to its fullest. Sam preceded death of her son Rick Sheppard, and husband Nelson (Knute) Sheppard. She is survived by her brother Bill Harrison, grandsons Chad Sheppard and Justin Sheppard, and her great-granddaughter Wendy Sheppard. In lieu of flowers please donate to Multiple Sclerosis as her son passed away from this.Sam will be buried at, Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery. We love you and will always carry your memory in our hearts.









