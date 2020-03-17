|
Arlie G Adkins
Phoenix - Arlie Gene Adkins born on January 13th, 1936 passed away on March 10th, 2020. Son of Alma Nelson, brother to Archie Adkins, long time Chandler Arizona resident, U.S. retired veteran, beloved husband and father is survived by his wife Neica, daughter Tamara and son John. One of the kindest people you would ever meet, a man who would look you in the eye and always gave a very firm handshake will be greatly missed by all who knew him. No services are to be held and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Rotary Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020