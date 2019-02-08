|
Arlie Loken
- - On January 19, 2019, Arlie Loken passed away, at last joining Mary, his wife of 63 years. Arlie will be missed by many - his 5 children and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and the many friends who knew and loved him so much.
Arlie Dean Loken was born in Harvey, ND in 1932. He joined the Army after high school, then returned to Harvey and in 1955 married the love of his life, Mary Welk. They had five children and settled in Tioga, ND before moving to Arizona. Arlie had a long career, managing grocery stores/warehouses, but found the best of times in retirement, where he was able to spend much quality time with his grandchildren and enjoy good times with his friends and family.
Mary passed away in July, and since she and Arlie always wanted to be together, they will have a joint funeral service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on February 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. The family asks that you remember Mary and Arlie through donations to their favorite charity, ().
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019