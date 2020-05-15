Arlyn Lee Jordan



Tempe - Arlyn Lee Jordan of Tempe, AZ., died on May 9, 2020. He was born August 17, 1939 to Rink and Hattie Jordan in Edgerton, MN. Arlyn and Alva Jean, his wife of nearly 46 years who preceded him in death, moved to Tempe in 1973 from Grand Rapids, MI., to rear their family. Arlyn is survived by his son Kevin (wife Lynda), daughter Nelda, son Wayne (wife Kristin), brother Norman, and grandchildren Anna (husband Jesse Ewald), Jeremy, Jackie, Makaila, Madyson, Andrew, Henry, Anelyse, and Eli. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any member school of the Association of Christian Schools International. Arlyn will be interred at Double Butte Cemetery in Tempe.









