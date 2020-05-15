Arlyn Lee Jordan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlyn Lee Jordan

Tempe - Arlyn Lee Jordan of Tempe, AZ., died on May 9, 2020. He was born August 17, 1939 to Rink and Hattie Jordan in Edgerton, MN. Arlyn and Alva Jean, his wife of nearly 46 years who preceded him in death, moved to Tempe in 1973 from Grand Rapids, MI., to rear their family. Arlyn is survived by his son Kevin (wife Lynda), daughter Nelda, son Wayne (wife Kristin), brother Norman, and grandchildren Anna (husband Jesse Ewald), Jeremy, Jackie, Makaila, Madyson, Andrew, Henry, Anelyse, and Eli. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any member school of the Association of Christian Schools International. Arlyn will be interred at Double Butte Cemetery in Tempe.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved