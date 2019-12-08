|
Arlyn Moores Brewster
Arlyn Moores Brewster passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Phoenix. She was 84.
If Arlyn had penned her life's story, a befitting title would have been "From Mines to the Met." Her words would have painted a colorful account of how she overcame a hardscrabble childhood, following her parents from one remote Arizona mining camp to another — the Red Rover north of Cave Creek, the Gladiator in Crown King, and the Ray Silver Lead south of Globe — to reach the highest notes of an astonishing musical career.
Arlyn possessed a fierce determination to leave behind the dusty isolation of a mining life and set a course to achieve her dreams. For more than six decades, she followed her passion of discovering, developing and promoting countless artists in the fine arts of opera and musical theatre. Whether it was singing Handel's Messiah, the works of Gilbert and Sullivan, or a church hymn, she created opportunities for those who shared her love for music and performance. She had the ability to take what was common and make it uncommonly great.
Arlyn was a district director and consultant for the Metropolitan Opera National Council (Arizona Chapter) and also participated as a board member at the national level. She served on boards of directors for the Arizona Opera and the Arizona State University College of Fine Arts.
Arlyn served in the music ministry at First Christian Church in Phoenix for more than 30 years. As a conductor, director and producer, Arlyn delighted Valley audiences by producing concerts, musicals and other performances at Phoenix Symphony Hall, the Herberger Theatre Center and Orpheum Theatre. She also conducted abroad at Royal Albert Hall in London, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.
Arlyn founded Showcase Concerts Inc., which included the Royal Renaissance Singers and Opera-tunity!, a nonprofit organization that features Arizona performers dedicated to providing the highest standards of entertainment and arts education in the state.
An Arizona native, Arlyn graduated from Glendale High School in 1953, Arizona State University in 1957, and was named the school's Golden Alumna of Fine Arts in 2007.
Arlyn was born May 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Charles and Frieda Moores. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rex E. Brewster, DDS; son Gregg (Tracy) Brewster, twin daughters Karen (Dale) Hajek and Carol (Steve) Kozloski, son Barry (Melissa) Brewster, brother Charles Richard (Maureen) Moores, stepbrother C. Frederick (Michelle) Reish, and five grandchildren.
Arlyn's family extends its appreciation to friend Holly Richardson and Misti Elliston, registered nurse at Savior Hospice & Palliative Care, for their kindness and wonderful care.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arlyn Brewster Scholarship for Opera and Music Theatre (music.asu.edu/resources/donors/brewster), or Savior Hospice & Palliative Care (www.saviorhospice.org). To share a memory, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019