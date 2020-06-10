Armando "Mando" Carrillo Mendoza



Peoria - On Friday June 5, 2020 Armando "Mando" Carrillo Mendoza, 75, of Peoria Arizona passed. He was born on March 24, 1945 in Ray Arizona to Francisco 'Chico' Mendoza and Mary Carrillo Mendoza. Mando graduated from Ray High School in 1964 where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He was an Arizona All Star selection in football and also selected by his principal to represent Ray High School as a Boys State delegate. Mando worked in the lumber industry for over 25 years where he sold construction materials for Ray Lumber and Alliance Lumber in Phoenix. He built strong professional relationships through his kindness, professionalism and ability to connect with people which also created long lasting friendships with both his customers and those he worked with. Mando was an avid golfer who spent most weekends playing the Phoenix and Sun City courses and was a die-hard ASU sports fan.



Mando is survived by brothers Johnny (Mary) Pacheco, Frank Mendoza Jr., sister Olivia (Emil) Nastri, nephews John Pacheco, Ruben Pacheco, Rene Pacheco, Eric Nastri, Wayne Nastri, nieces Lisa Krohn, Leslie Nastri plus many great nephews and nieces. Armando also leaves behind many close friends and family. A special thank you to cousin Marion Herrera, neighbors Wade (Shawna) Prosise, Russ (Mary) Conway, Marcial (Maribel) Ornelas plus friends Paul (Jane) Wood and Mary Posey who were always there to help Mando when he needed them during his illness.



Mando left these final words to those he loved -- "The biggest reward in my life is to remember me....thank you for remembering."



Mando's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.









