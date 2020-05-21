Armen Ervanian
Armen Ervanian passed away on May 7, 2020 after a long and wonderful life. His wife, Sharon, was by his side.
Originally from Chicago, Armen Ervanian is a founder and principal of P&E Properties, LLC, a Scottsdale, Arizona based company formed specifically to invest in, and develop income producing real estate, primarily in the metropolitan Phoenix area.
Prior to forming P&E Properties, LLC, Ervanian carved out an extensive career in corporate real estate. He is nationally recognized in the commercial and corporate real estate world, and his department was the subject of an M.I.T. case study as part of a real estate course for corporate executives. A 32-year veteran of Viad and its predecessor companies, Armour, Greyhound and Dial, Ervanian became Armour's manager of real estate in 1967. In 1971, when The Greyhound Corporation acquired Armour, Ervanian was named director of real estate for Greyhound and was responsible for managing one of the largest corporate relocations the Phoenix area has ever experienced - moving all of both Greyhound and Armour corporations to Phoenix. He was also responsible for relocating the Dial Research Center from Oakbrook, IL to Scottsdale. In 1973, Ervanian was elected corporate vice president of real estate and in 1981, was promoted to president, chief executive officer and a director of Dialcor Realty Inc., a subsidiary of the Dial Corp. In 1996, The Dial Corp was separated in a spin-off and changed its name to Viad Corp.
Over the years Ervanian has directly completed or overseen several billion dollars of real estate projects in more than 200 cities, as well as in Mexico and Canada. His projects have included bus terminals, food processing plants, research centers, distribution facilities, hotels, restaurants, warehouses, raw land and office buildings including the design and construction of Viad Tower - a 24-story, 500,000 square-foot high-rise in the heart of central Phoenix.
A sampling of Ervanian's professional affiliations include:
•Chairman, Phoenix Planning Commission
•International Development Research Council (IDRC) (past board member)
•International Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives (NACORE) (past board member)
•Urban Planning Institute (ULI)
•Arizona Planning Association
His civic activities have included participation in numerous programs and committees for the City of Phoenix including: Land Use Committee of the Urban Form Study that created a new master land use plan; Mayor's Central Phoenix Redevelopment Committee; Founder - Central Avenue Association. He also served on the Boards of Barrow Neurological Institute, John C. Lincoln Hospital and Health Center, Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, Phoenix Community Alliance and the Valley Forward Association.
In 1982 Ervanian received a Leadership and Achievement award from NACORE and acquired the designation of Master of Corporate Real Estate (MCR) from the educational affiliate of NACORE. In 1995 he was honored with a Civic Excellence Award from Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA). He is listed in "Who's Who in Real Estate," "Who's Who in the West," "Who's Who in American Business Leaders" and "Who's Who in Leading American Executives."
After attending Wilson Jr. College and Roosevelt University, he earned a Bachelor of Law degree attending John Marshall Law School and completing his studies at La Salle Extension University Law School, all in Chicago, IL.
He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 24 years, son Dr. James Ervanian (Pamela), grandchildren Max, Sophia and Zach, daughter Renee Ervanian (Dennis), grandchildren Dylan and Ava and sister-in-law Katy Gammack.
He was preceded in death by his mother Aghavne, father Ardashas and brothers Alex and Harry.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services and celebrations of Armen's life are postponed until further notice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 21 to May 24, 2020.