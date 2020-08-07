Arnest Clayton Thompson



Clay Thompson, born in Bremerton, WA, died on July 21 at the age of 84. His childhood was spent adjusting to moves from the west coast and Hawaii to the Navy town of Norfolk, VA where his father was stationed. After high school, Clay served overseas in the US Army after which he returned to Norfolk to start a family. With the GI Bill, he graduated with a degree in secondary education from the College of William & Mary. Later he earned a master's degree from Old Dominion University. Clay had a passion for history, current events and politics which helped him inspire so many students during his career as an educator. He had a strong sense of social justice and was one of a handful of white teachers who in the '70's volunteered to integrate Booker T. Washington H.S. which was an all black school in Norfolk. Clay moved to Phoenix in 1976 where he finished his teaching career and for a short time sold residential real estate. The next 22 years Clay was an asset to the membership department of Sam's Club. He was a friendly face that knew most business members by their first names. During his retirement, Clay devoted more than 1,000 volunteer hours to the Musical Instrument Museum. Clay entertained everyone with his off-color limericks, silly jokes and lengthy details on world history but his most notable talent was his extraordinary skill as a jazz saxophonist. Music came naturally to him and he started playing professionally as a teen and continued playing gigs throughout his life. Clay enjoyed PBS, NPR, film noir, documentaries, trips to San Diego, hiking around Arizona and walking the Reach 11 trail. He is survived by his children Clair Berube (Maurice) of Norfolk, Matthew Thompson of Norfolk and Marie Kujawski of Columbus, OH, along with several grandchildren. Donations may be made in his honor to the MIMKids program or Rosie's House.









