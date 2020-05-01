Arnold C. "Noldo" Coronado
1936 - 2020
Arnold "Noldo" C. Coronado

Arnold "Noldo" C. Coronado age 83, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on November 30, 1936 in Phoenix, AZ to Pedro and Margaret Coronado. He was a graduate of Phoenix Union High School. Arnold retired as a Superintendent from Mallco Distributors after 30 years with the company. He was an avid Sun Devil, Laker, & Diamondback fan but more importantly a great father. Arnold truly lived life to the fullest and the main factors of it were his children and grandchildren. He will certainly be missed and forever be in the hearts of his loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, son Larry Coronado, brothers David and Alex Coronado, sisters Emelia Salinas, Antonia Duran, and Lydia Ramirez. Survivors include ex-spouse Irene Coronado, brothers Pete (Dolores), Richard, and Ernest (Olga) Coronado, children Arnold (Grace) Coronado, Mark (Connie) Coronado, Arnold S. Coronado, and Jennifer (Michael) Stavola, 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday May 8th, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Serenity Chapel located inside the Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, 719 N. 27th Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85009.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 1 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral service
9:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
6022725639
