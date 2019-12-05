|
Arnold C. Myksin
Peoria - Arnold C. Myksin, 90, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Arnold was born November 10, 1929, in Chicago, IL to the late Francis and Stefan Myksin. Arnold graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering and then married Regina Dombrowski on October 13, 1951. Arnold pursued a career in engineering sales, settling in Massachusetts where he worked at Rudolph and Company in South Boston and raised his two children, Barbara Myksin and Steven Myksin. Arnold retired in 1992 and moved to Peoria to enjoy warm days on the golf course, bowling and travel. Arnold enjoyed reading, rooting for Chicago, Boston and Arizona sports teams, and playing dominoes and bunco, especially with his granddaughters.
Arnold was preceded in death by his children and his sisters, Virginia Czachura and Patricia Harrast. Arnold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Regina Myksin, his granddaughters Sarah Myksin (Brian Heiss) Christine (Tiago) Paula Santos, his great grandchildren James and Cooper Paula Santos and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local society of St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019