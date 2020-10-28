Arnold "Arn" Carlson



Arnold "Arn" Carlson lost his battle with a lengthy illness Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1936 in Boulder, Colorado and was the only child of Hugo and Edith Carlson.



After graduating from Boulder High School in 1954, Arn joined the military service, becoming a Navy Corpsman working with the Marine Corp. He continued his life of public service by attending the FB! Academy, serving 28 years for the Phoenix Police Department and ultimately retiring as a Lieutenant Commander for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department. After he retired from the Sheriff's Department, he became a senior fraud investigator for First Interstate Bank of Arizona.



Once he retired, he continued his lifetime role of charity and service by volunteering with local Channel 12 news in their "Call for Action" department for 11 years, the Phoenix Police Museum for 3 years and was involved in his local church, Grace Community, for 48 years as a member. In his professional and personal life, he always sought to serve and help others.



He loved to travel the world with his wife, spend summers in California with his family, and building countless home projects in his work shed. He supported his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon; son, Eric; daughter, Melissa Widmer (husband, Chris); grandchildren, Joshua, Cole, and Brooke Bradley; nephews Chris Campbell (wife, Sue) and Kevin Campbell (wife, Mary).



His greatest accomplishment was being a husband, dad and devoted Papa to his family. He never met a stranger and was known to all as a generous and caring man. He made every bad day good and every good day better.



Services will be held at Grace Community Church in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, November 7'h at 1:00. Social distancing and masks will need to be honored.









